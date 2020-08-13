Wake house shooting leaves keyboard player, organizer wounded

A late-night shooting at a wake on Sunday has left a keyboard player and the organizer nursing gunshot wounds.

The shooting occurred sometime after 22:00hrs at a house in Victoria Street, Albouystown.

Injured is Troy Miller, 42, the keyboard player, of Annandale, East Coast Demerara (ECD) and Tricia McLean, 46, of La Penitence, Georgetown.

An eyewitness and friend of McLean told Kaieteur News that she (McLean) was part of organizing the wake and had booked Troy Miller as a one-man band for the event.

The eyewitness and Mclean were chatting on the road in front of the wake house when suddenly three gunshots rang out.

Persons started screaming and running for cover. McLean then grabbed her abdomen and held on to her friend (eyewitness) saying “ah get shot”.

At that moment, Miller who was a short distance away, also shouted “ah get hit”.

The eyewitness immediately took off her head wrap and assisted McLean in strapping the wound to her abdomen before rushing her to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC). Miller followed shortly after.

Both persons were treated and have since been discharged from the hospital.

With regards to the shooter(s), investigators and eyewitnesses are without a clue as to who they might be. So far, almost everyone in attendance of the wake did not see anyone discharging the rounds…all they heard were gunshots.

Kaieteur News learnt that the wake was being held for a relative of the injured McLean who was recently beaten and shot dead in Albouystown.