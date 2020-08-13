US provides additional funding for GEST Project

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has provided an additional $500,000 grant for Guyana’s Extractives Sector Transparency Project (GEST). This funding now brings the total project funding to US$1 million and also extends the project’s end date to September 30, 2021.

According to a statement issued by the United States Embassy, USAID maintained support for transparency and good governance. The project seeks to assist the Guyana Extractive Industry Transparency Initiative (EITI) Multi-Stakeholder Group (MSG). This group contains stakeholders responsible for overlooking and governance of the EITI implementation, the National Secretariat, and other stakeholders.

The project has worked with the Secretariat to develop terms of reference, standard operating procedures, and communication and engagement strategies. It has also assisted the MSG to improve its governance of the EITI.

In the Embassy’s statement, it was also highlighted that USAID has established an agreement with the Pan American Development Foundation (PADF) to implement the project.

EITI is the global standard for the good governance of oil, gas and mineral resources. In August 2017, Guyana submitted its application to the EITI International Secretariat and on October 25, 2017, Guyana was officially accepted as an EITI-implementing country.

In February 2017, the Government launched the GYEITI Multi-Stakeholder Group comprising 12 substantive members with civil society, government and the extractive industries each having four representatives. Additionally, each member is supported by an alternate.