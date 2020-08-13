Time to start over with Johnny Walker!

Dem Boys Seh…

Dem boys can’t be more happy. Dem boys so happy dem feel fuh dance. Pressie Ir-faan please dem boys heart when he stop ExxonMobil in dem tracks and tell dem dat dem going too fast.

Dem boys so happy dat dem boys drink Johnny Walker Blue Label last night. Dem boys does usually drink vodka and coconut water. And de Pressie bin promise a lang time fuh buy a half fuh dem boys. But like he hand tight like Jagdeo. He nah buy it yet.

Dem boys like wha de Pressie do to Exxon. Dem bin prepare fuh lose money elsewhere just fuh get at we honey.

De Pressie seh he nah gun be rushed into any permit. When he seh dat, dem ‘big’ ones at Exxon and dem shareholders get instantaneous belly wuk.

Dem oil companies de treating we like chess pieces. Well now, de Pressie checkmate dem. Dem bin treating we like tenants in we own country. Now de Pressie mek dem know who is de real landlord.

Dem used to like throw bills and invoices at we. Dem recently throw a US$70M bill at we and seh dat is wha dem generate as local content.

But dem can’t tell where and when and to whom dis money spend. So dem boys seh dem too gat fuh come under review.

Is like if you send yuh domestic worker to de supermarket and she come back and tell you de money done but she can’t show you how, where and wat she spend it on.

Dat is wha dem oil company trying fuh do we.

And de Pressie had to put some brakes pun dem wheels.

Talk half and wait fuh ExxonMobil fuh start bawl.