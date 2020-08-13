‘Samuel Hinds’ accidentally chops accomplice during Apaiqua Landing robbery

Latest update August 13th, 2020 12:59 AM
Three days after Tameshwar Sukram, 31, a miner of 118 Enterprise Squatting Area, East Coast Demerara, and Jose Da Silva called “Lago”, 42, a businessman /miner of Apaiqua Landing, Mazaruni River, were chopped during a robbery, one of the suspects is now before the court.
The other suspect is hospitalized at the Bartica Regional Hospital, Region Seven, where he is under police supervision.
Kaieteur News understands that while the defendant was allegedly chopping the miners, he accidentally chopped his alleged accomplice.
The charges were read to the defendant, Samuel Hinds, via zoom by Magistrate Crystal Lambert in the Bartica Magistrate’s Court. He was remanded to prison until September 10, 2020.
Hinds denied the allegations which stated that on August 7, 2020, at Apaiqua Landing, Mazaruni River, while in the company of another and armed with a dangerous weapon, he robbed Sukram. It is also alleged that on the same date and at the same location, he unlawfully and maliciously wounded Da Silva with the intent to maim, disfigure, disable or cause grievous bodily harm.
A police report indicate that on the day in question around 01:30hrs at Apaiqua Landing, Mazaruni River, Sukram was asleep in his apartment when he was awakened by two men, one armed with a gun and the other with a cutlass.
The men then allegedly assaulted Sukram and demanded that he handed over cash. When Sukram refused, the man who was armed with the cutlass dealt him several chops about his body which resulted in his left leg being completely severed below the knee.
An alarm was raised and Da Silva, who was nearby, rushed to Sukram’s room where he was also allegedly assaulted by the men. He received several chops about his body that resulted in a finger being chopped off.
The suspects searched Sukram’s apartment before escaping with $800,000.
Commander for Region Seven, Linden Lord, had told Kaieteur News that it was during the confusion, that one of the gang members was chopped.
Sukram and Da Silva were rushed to the Isseneru Medical Health Centre where they were treated but later transferred to GPHC, where they remain receiving treatment.
The two men were arrested later.
