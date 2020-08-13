Ranks refuse to take domestic violence report from unmasked woman

Latest update August 13th, 2020 12:59 AM
Two members of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) on Tuesday evening refused to take a report from a woman who showed up at the Sparendaam Police Station, East Coast Demerara, without a mask.
Kaieteur News understands that the woman ran out of her home and went to the station to make a report that her husband allegedly abused her.
However, when she arrived at the station, the ranks on duty told her that they cannot take her report because she was not wearing her mask.
According to a video seen by this newspaper, the woman told them that her husband had just abused her. “I came here to make a report and y’all telling me I have to get a mask.”
In the background, a man was heard saying: “It have two people in this station right now that said they are victims of domestic violence and they had to run out of their house without no money, no choice and no mask and y’all telling them that they need a mask to talk to y’all.”
While the woman and the man in the background continued talking from the counter, the police officers were seen at a desk sitting. One of them took out a cell phone and started videotaping as well.
Kaieteur News yesterday contacted Khali Pareshram, Commander of ‘C’ Division, who made it clear that an investigation was launched into the matter. The commander said that measures will be implemented to prevent any such reoccurrences.
