Manickchand engages teachers’ college on way forward

The Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand, yesterday met officials of the Cyril Potter College of Education (CPCE) to determine the way forward for trainee teachers, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the ministry, Manickchand is keen on reducing the impact of COVID-19 on the teaching service in the years to come.

The meeting was successful in planning a way forward. An announcement will be made shortly in relation to this, the ministry assured.