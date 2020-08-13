Learning channel to play a greater role in education delivery

As the Ministry of Education continues its work plan for the effective and efficient delivery of education, the Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand, on Tuesday, met with the Director of the National Centre for Educational Resource Development (NCERD), Jennifer Cumberbatch and other members of staff.

During the engagement at NCERD’s Battery Road, Kingston location, Minister Manickchand held a meeting with the Director and Pauline Stanford, Co-ordinator of the Distance Education Information Unit.

The objective of that meeting was to discuss how the Learning Channel can be used and the role it will play in the delivery of education during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Minister Manickchand noted that when the Learning Channel was launched by former President and current Vice-President, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo, it was for a reason. The reason alluded to was to facilitate education delivery differently. Further, the Education Minister said that with the COVID-19 pandemic, the vision of Dr. Jagdeo is “very, very relevant at this time””

According to the ministry, regarding the plan of action and the Learning Channel’s role in this exercise, Minister Manickchand said that the Ministry of Education (MoE) is currently preparing content in collaboration with various agencies, for Nursery Year One (1) through to Grade Eleven (11).

She noted that the MoE is looking to prepare programmes on a daily basis for the respective levels.