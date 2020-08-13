Learning channel to play a greater role in education delivery

Latest update August 13th, 2020 2:31 PM
As the Ministry of Education continues its work plan for the effective and efficient delivery of education, the Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand, on Tuesday, met with the Director of the National Centre for Educational Resource Development (NCERD), Jennifer Cumberbatch and other members of staff.
During the engagement at NCERD’s Battery Road, Kingston location, Minister Manickchand held a meeting with the Director and Pauline Stanford, Co-ordinator of the Distance Education Information Unit.
The objective of that meeting was to discuss how the Learning Channel can be used and the role it will play in the delivery of education during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Minister Manickchand noted that when the Learning Channel was launched by former President and current Vice-President, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo, it was for a reason. The reason alluded to was to facilitate education delivery differently. Further, the Education Minister said that with the COVID-19 pandemic, the vision of Dr. Jagdeo is “very, very relevant at this time””
According to the ministry, regarding the plan of action and the Learning Channel’s role in this exercise, Minister Manickchand said that the Ministry of Education (MoE) is currently preparing content in collaboration with various agencies, for Nursery Year One (1) through to Grade Eleven (11).
She noted that the MoE is looking to prepare programmes on a daily basis for the respective levels.
Aug 13, 2020“I am seeking to build relationships of trust and confidentiality” – Ramson Jr. Georgetown: The President of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF), Wayne Forde, made a courtesy call on the new...
Aug 13, 2020
Aug 13, 2020
Aug 13, 2020
Aug 12, 2020
Aug 11, 2020
Two ugly developments have taken place on the same day that will not engender optimism on the part of the PPP leadership... more
President Irfaan Ali has put on hold the approval of the Payara off-shore oil project until a full review of it is undertaken... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The one upside of the challenges facing the Government of Guyana after a five-month impasse in declaring... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]