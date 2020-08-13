Guyana’s Indian High Commissioner donates medicine and medical supplied to St. Kitts

Latest update August 13th, 2020 12:59 AM
Guyana’s Indian High Commissioner Dr. KJ Srinivasa yesterday handed over supplies of life saving medicine and medical supplies to St. Kitts and Nevis yesterday.
The supplies were received by St. Kitts and Nevis’ Health Minister, Akilah Byron Nisbett. The donation was made under the Indian assistance to combat the current COVID-19 pandemic.
The High Commissioner also recently paid a courtesy call to President Irfaan Ali at the Office of the President.
