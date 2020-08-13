Latest update August 13th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Govt. engages T&T petroleum Expert to help

Aug 13, 2020 News 0

Energy Strategist, Anthony Paul

President Irfaan Ali has contacted Trinidadian energy strategist, Anthony Paul, to help Guyana develop its petroleum sector.
The President informed Kaieteur News of these developments during a recent call.
Subsequently, contact was made with Paul who confirmed that discussions were had on a variety of issues, and that he is happy to help. Paul is currently an advisor to the Government of Mozambique.
Paul worked with Guyana previously, when he created two earlier drafts of Guyana’s local content policy.
Paul had included mechanisms to avoid shackling Guyana to confidentiality provisions, which would have provided for transparent reporting by oil companies on their local content commitments.
However, the former APNU+AFC government ignored the policy, replacing Paul with Dr. Michael Warner – a UK consultant affiliated with ExxonMobil who later removed Paul’s safeguards.
While Guyana ignored his advice, Paul’s work in Ghana saw that African nation’s government reap the success of a robust local content policy with Ghanaians representing 86 percent of the oil and gas workforce.
The Trinidadian also notably was hired by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to analyse Guyana’s oil industry in 2016.
In addition to pointing out loopholes to plug and urgent legislative updates to be made, Paul noted the need for a National Upstream Oil and Gas Policy, a document to guide the development of Guyana’s petroleum legislation and regulatory framework.
Energy Lawyer, J. Jay Park held the same view, and had opined that the government should focus on what it wants to achieve by way of the policy. Paul’s advice was not heeded.
Paul has about four decades of experience in extractive sectors. He has worked with oil major, BP, and several governments.
Paul formerly served as an advisor of Chatham House, and is a governing board member of the Natural Resource Governance Institute.

Similar Articles

Sports

GFF President Forde meets new Sports Minister

GFF President Forde meets new Sports Minister

Aug 13, 2020

“I am seeking to build relationships of trust and confidentiality” – Ramson Jr. Georgetown: The President of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF), Wayne Forde, made a courtesy call on the new...
Read More
Javelin Champion Baird back in training

Javelin Champion Baird back in training

Aug 13, 2020

CPL partners with WSC Sports to innovate delivery of video content as franchise T20 cricket returns this month

CPL partners with WSC Sports to innovate delivery...

Aug 13, 2020

Rafiek, bowlers lead Regal Masters to comfortable win

Rafiek, bowlers lead Regal Masters to comfortable...

Aug 13, 2020

Ex-WI batsman Sarwan pulls out 2020 CPL

Ex-WI batsman Sarwan pulls out 2020 CPL

Aug 12, 2020

FIBA gives green light for 3×3 AmeriCup

FIBA gives green light for 3×3 AmeriCup

Aug 11, 2020

Features/Columnists

  • Exxon gets a shock-attack

    President Irfaan Ali has put on hold the approval of the Payara off-shore oil project until a full review of it is undertaken... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019