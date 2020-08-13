Ganja found stashed under Stabroek Market clock

Latest update August 13th, 2020 12:59 AM
A quantity of suspected marijuana was yesterday found stashed “under the clock” at Stabroek Market during a police raid.
The suspected illegal substance was found sometime between 11:30 and 13:00hrs.
According to Chief Constable of the City Constabulary, Andrew Livingstone, and Inspector Petal Bancroft, the suspected cannabis was found in plastic bags stashed in corners and creases in the walls under the canopy of the market.
An investigation has since been launched to track down who would have hidden them there.
The raid is said to be a joint operation between the Guyana Police Force and the City Constabulary.
