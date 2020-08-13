Govt. Minister tests positive for COVID-19

– Cabinet members tested, to work from home until results known

Guyana’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hugh Todd, has tested positive for the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) resulting in all members of the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) Cabinet being subjected to COVID-19 tests.

President Irfaan Ali made the revelation in a live broadcast and said the Minister informed him that he came into contact with someone who had tested positive for the virus.Minister Todd was then subjected to a COVID-19 test and his results came back positive. All of the persons who came into contact with Minister Todd will be contacted to facilitate testing.Further President Ali said: “All Cabinet members are to be tested as a precautionary measure” and they were advised to work from home until their test results are known”.On Saturday, Minister Todd and the other cabinet members along with hundreds of officials gathered at the National Cultural Center for the inauguration ceremony of President Ali.

And then on Sunday, the Minister was again present at a joint press conference with the President of Suriname, Chan Santokhi and President Ali along with the Suriname Foreign Minister, Albert Ramdin, and a delegation from the Dutch speaking nation.

The Minister also held familiarization meetings with his ministry along with a courtesy call from the United States Ambassador, Sarah Ann Lynch.

The President in his live broadcast also advised the general public to adhere to the measures set in place to protect them from the virus.

“This pandemic has no barriers and as such, we have to continue to take the necessary precautions. Wear your mask especially when out in public places and adhere to social distancing. This is a time when all of us must come together, must work together to ensure the country and citizens remain safe,” President Ali said.