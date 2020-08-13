Enrico Woolford and Imran Khan given the boot

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the state owned National Communication Network (NCN) Enrico Woolford and the Director of the Department of Public Information (DPI) Imran Khan were yesterday sent packing after their contracts were terminated by the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) administration.

With the termination of both contracts, it brought to the fore the extravagant salaries and benefits that were pocketed by both public servants on a monthly basis. From documents seen by Kaieteur News, Enrico Woolford was paid a salary of $800,000 per month with a duty allowance of $40,000 per month, a travel allowance of $80,000 per month, an entertainment allowance of $40, 000 along with a housing allowance of $50,000 per month and a security allowance of $30,000 per month. In addition to that, Woolford received a $10,000 month allowance to purchase refreshments for his office. He also received gratuity at 22.5% bi-annually, vacation allowance of up to one month’s salary along with a cell phone allowance of up to $15,000 with monthly paid subscriptions for landline and internet.

Imran Khan was appointed to his position in 2015 after the A Partnership For National Unity + Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) administration took office. When his contract was renewed in September 2018, the then Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo had requested he be given a salary of $800,000 monthly but that request was denied by then Minister of State, Joseph Harmon. Harmon had told Nagamootoo that the upper ceiling for persons with the designation of Director is $701,767 and as such, that sum approved. With that salary, Khan also took home $100,000 duty, $15,000 per month for entertainment and a $25,000 travel allowance all non-taxable. Additionally, he was given a government home with 24hr security and the payment of all utilities and his internet bill. Khan was also granted duty free concession to acquire a vehicle for the execution of his official duties.