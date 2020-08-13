Four killed in smash-up – five injured

Four persons were killed and another five injured late yesterday, in a horrific smash-up involving a Canter and a motor car along the Le Ressouvenir Public Road, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

Dead is the driver of the motor car, Chris Bradshaw, 35, of 103 Laluni Street, Queenstown. Up to press time, police were unable to ascertain the identity of the other three victims who were all passengers of the car.

Among the dead were a man and woman, both believed to be in their 30s.

The fatal accident took place at around 17:55hrs.

According to police, the car was heading west towards Georgetown on the new highway at a very fast rate when the driver lost control.

The car crashed into the median and ended up, on the other side, in the northern carriageway, into the path of the Canter which was heading east.

Eyewitness said that it appeared that the car suffered a tire blow-out before it crashed into the median.

At the scene, the wreckage of both vehicles told a story of the magnitude of the impact. The front of the Canter was smashed in; the car was mangled beyond recognition with two unconscious individuals trapped inside.

Persons were also seen lying on the road among the scattered fragments of shattered glass and other debris.

A crowd gathered around to render assistance and an ambulance along with a fire truck and police arrived shortly after.

Paramedics pronounced three dead at the scene while six others- five of them being occupants of the Canter, were rushed to the Georgetown Public hospital Corporation (GPHC).

At the hospital, one of the victims (passenger of the car) died while receiving treatment. (Please see more details in tomorrow’s edition)