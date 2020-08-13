Latest update August 13th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

A Good First Step

Aug 13, 2020 News 0

The Dr. Irfaan Ali administration has announced a hold on the Payara project pending an expert review. This is a good first step in the right direction, and we commend this decision wholeheartedly.
The experts recruited must call things as they see them, in a spirit of independence and courage, one that bodes the best for Guyana and its oil wealth. These are known people who could and would do well for us. No more of this nonsense about ExxonMobil people stuffing its self-serving positions down our throat. This laudable move by the Irfaan Ali administration gives Guyana a chance to breathe a little. Just a little, but it represents a good beginning. We are all for it, and wait to see many more steps like this one. We need it. It is long overdue.

Similar Articles

Sports

GFF President Forde meets new Sports Minister

GFF President Forde meets new Sports Minister

Aug 13, 2020

“I am seeking to build relationships of trust and confidentiality” – Ramson Jr. Georgetown: The President of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF), Wayne Forde, made a courtesy call on the new...
Read More
Javelin Champion Baird back in training

Javelin Champion Baird back in training

Aug 13, 2020

CPL partners with WSC Sports to innovate delivery of video content as franchise T20 cricket returns this month

CPL partners with WSC Sports to innovate delivery...

Aug 13, 2020

Rafiek, bowlers lead Regal Masters to comfortable win

Rafiek, bowlers lead Regal Masters to comfortable...

Aug 13, 2020

Ex-WI batsman Sarwan pulls out 2020 CPL

Ex-WI batsman Sarwan pulls out 2020 CPL

Aug 12, 2020

FIBA gives green light for 3×3 AmeriCup

FIBA gives green light for 3×3 AmeriCup

Aug 11, 2020

Features/Columnists

  • Exxon gets a shock-attack

    President Irfaan Ali has put on hold the approval of the Payara off-shore oil project until a full review of it is undertaken... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019