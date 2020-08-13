Latest update August 13th, 2020 12:59 AM
The Dr. Irfaan Ali administration has announced a hold on the Payara project pending an expert review. This is a good first step in the right direction, and we commend this decision wholeheartedly.
The experts recruited must call things as they see them, in a spirit of independence and courage, one that bodes the best for Guyana and its oil wealth. These are known people who could and would do well for us. No more of this nonsense about ExxonMobil people stuffing its self-serving positions down our throat. This laudable move by the Irfaan Ali administration gives Guyana a chance to breathe a little. Just a little, but it represents a good beginning. We are all for it, and wait to see many more steps like this one. We need it. It is long overdue.
