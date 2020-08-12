Domestic dispute ends in shooting death of Cotton Tree, WCB man

Police in Region Five are on the hunt for a man wanted in connection with the shooting to death of a 30-year-old man from West Coast Berbice. According to reports, the victim died yesterday morning at the New Amsterdam Hospital hours after the shooting. He was shot in the region of his chest.

Dead is Winston Robertson of Cotton Tree, West Coast Berbice, a father of three. The suspect has been identified as Ricardo Mitchell. Police disclosed that the suspect and his wife were engaged in an intense argument on Sunday night about her alleged romantic involvement with someone else. That argument reportedly turned physical, prompting the woman to seek refuge at a friend’s home. Robertson, according to reports, was at the house when the woman arrived.

It was revealed that Mitchell got word that his wife was at the house and ventured over there Monday night. It is alleged that Mitchell became enraged and shot Robertson because he (Robertson) was engaged in a conversation with his (Mitchell’s) wife.

Mitchell then proceeded to beat his wife with the very gun, which he used to shoot Robertson. The woman sustained lacerations about her body and is currently hospitalized at the Fort Wellington Hospital.

Meanwhile, mother of the dead man, Beverley Robertson of Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara, told this publication that she received a call around 20:00hrs Monday night from someone who informed her that her son was shot. She disclosed that she left her home and headed to Berbice.

“When we went to the place where he got shot, the guy and his wife that live there said that the guy that shot my son believed that he was having an affair with his wife and the wife was staying by these people because her husband beat her badly,” the woman related. She added, “They told me that the suspect jumped the back fence and went in with the gun and then is when he shot him.”

According to the grieving mother, she was told that there was no argument between her son and the suspect before he was shot. She said too that she was told that, the suspect, after entering the premises had pointed the gun at the couple’s 11-year-old daughter before he turned the gun on the victim.

“The guy point the gun to the daughter first before he shot my son. These people have a car wash so my son would normally go there and wash his car and he is friends with them as well,” she said.

The woman said, based on the information she received, her son was shot once. However, she said that her sister told her that a doctor has since advised that her son was shot twice.

Beverley Robertson said that she spent the entire night at the hospital since her son was rushed into surgery and it wasn’t “until this morning (yesterday) they came out the theatre and they told us that they took him to the recovery room and that he was stable and everything and we can’t see him. So we decided to come home and we would have gone back for 4pm visit but when we came home, then we got the call that he died.” She noted that she never heard of her son having any issues with the suspect.

In addition to his mother, Robertson, who was employed in the fishing industry, leaves to mourn three siblings. He was described as a jovial person who had a good relationship with friends, family and the community.