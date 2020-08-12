Soulja Bai gat fuh choose between Presidential pension and parliamentary pay

Dem Boys Seh…

Dem boys realize why de Hap-New+Hay-Eff-See government bin under strain. Dem was like some of dem mini-bus during peak hour. De government bin overload.

Was more than just doubling up and tripling up tekin place. Wan Minister alone had 58 advisors. And dem bin wukin fuh fat, fat salaries and allowances. And de new government still trying to determine wah dem bin do pon de wuk.

Some of dem bin wukin from home even before the coronavirus struck. Dem used to call it homework.

Every government does create jobs fuh dem friends and family. But dem boys shock dat was suh many jobs bin create in one Ministry alone. In dat Ministry alone, dem contract workers costing de taxpayers more than $30M every month. In another Ministry, it cost de treasury $800M just fuh pay dem political appointee.

All of dat money pay out and still people nah get proper light and water. Dat nah right at all. If yuh finding wuk fuh yuh friends and cronies, the least yuh could ask dem fuh provide is a proper service.

Dem boys want find out how many of dem political appointees bin drawing money under false pretence. Dem boys seh if dem can’t show de wuk wah dem do, dem should pay back all dem fat salary wah dem bin receive.

Soulja Bai gan help some of dem wah gan get send home. He gan mek some of dem MPs.

Dem boys read how Soulja Bai is head of de List. But dem boys wan know whether he going back to de National Assembly as Leader of the Opposition. If he do dat, he gan lose dat fat Presidential pension. De law seh no double dipping. Is either de fat pension or the slim MP pay.

Talk half and hope Soulja Bai choose right.