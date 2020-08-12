Region Two REO, six others given marching orders

The Regional Executive Officer (REO) of Region Two, Denis Jaikaran, was yesterday issued with a letter of Termination of Contract Service from the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development.

The letter, which was shown to media representatives yesterday, stated that Jaikaran is to proceed on administrative leave and his termination of contract will take effect from October 27, 2020. The letter in part, read: “Your contract for service as Regional Executive Officer Pomeroon Supenaam Region within the Ministry of Communities dated 2018-10-01 to 2021-09-30, inclusive, is hereby terminated with effect from 2020-10-27, pursuant to clause 7 (a) of the said contract.”

The letter went on to state that “You are hereby directed to proceed upon administrative leave with immediate effect until the said contract comes to an end, that is to say, 2020-10-27…You are hereby requested to immediately return any property and records of the Government of Guyana, which may still be in your custody.”

Jaikaran was assigned to Region Two [Pomeroon/Supenaam] in January 2018, replacing then REO, Rupert Hopkinson. After serving the Region for over two years, Jaikaran was heavily scrutinized for several reports of misconduct. Based on reports, the public officer, who represented the former coalition government, executed his duties as REO in dictatorial fashion. Jaikaran was often accused of being biased and vindictive towards staff, residents and even elected officials, if he suspected they were aligned with the People’s Progressive Party/ Civic (PPP/C).

Kaieteur News understands that Jaikaran has a pending court matter, which alleges that he assaulted the Regional Vice Chairman in 2018. The now former REO is also said to be responsible for singlehandedly obstructing the democratic functioning of the Regional Council.

There are other unflattering allegations levelled against Jaikaran.

Shortly after he vacated his Anna Regina Office, Regional Chairman, Devenand Ramdatt, spoke with this publication. Ramdatt said, “He [Jaikaran] was given a letter of termination. We just witnessed the handover and the process went smoothly as he handed over to the programme managers.”

When asked how soon the now vacant position of REO will be filled, Ramdatt said, “We are not certain when someone will fill his position, but we are certain the development agenda of our country, it has to start and so we’ll have to wait on that contract of a new REO for now.”

Six other REOs were also given marching orders by the Ministry. These include: Randolph Storm, Region One; Jennifer Ferreira Dougal, Region Three; Ovid Morrison, Region Five; Kim Stephen-Williams, Region Six; Carl Parker, Region Nine, and Orrin Gordon, Region 10.