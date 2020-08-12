Rapid assessment of 19 state entities completed

– Report to be submitted today

The four-member ‘special technical’ team hired by President Irfaan Ali to conduct a rapid assessment of 19 key state-owned entities has completed its work. The team is expected to submit a report of its findings and recommendations today.

While the report has not yet been made public, Kaieteur News has been reliably informed that the team unearthed massive instances of financial mismanagement and has recommended the removal of personnel from the financial and human resource departments of the entities under the microscope.

The team, which comprises Christopher ‘Kit’ Nascimento, public communications consultant; chartered accountant and attorney–at-law, Christopher Ram; Nigel Hinds, certified public accountant and Sasenarine Singh, financial consultant, worked pro-bono.

President Ali appointed the team to immediately conduct a “rapid financial and management assessment” of 19 key agencies namely: the Guyana Power and Light, the Guyana Water Incorporated, Guyana Geology and Mines Commission, the Central Housing and Planning Authority, the Guyana Forestry Commission, the Guyana Gold Board, the National Industrial and Commercial Limited, the Guyana Lands and Survey Commission, the Lotto Fund, the Guyana Energy Agency, the Guyana Rice Development Board, the Guyana Oil Company, the Guyana National Shipping Corporation, the Guyana Office of Investment (Go-Invest), and the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo).

Additionally, the team was tasked with conducting a review of the operations, policies and programmes of the Department of Public Information (DPI), the National Communications Network Incorporated (NCN) and the Guyana National Newspaper Limited (Guyana Chronicle). Further, the team was tasked with examining the functions of the Guyana Broadcasting Authority (GNBA).