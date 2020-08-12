Latest update August 12th, 2020 12:59 AM

Guyanese Critic’s building riddled with bullets

A few spent shells and war heads found at the scene last night.

A Lusignan, East Coast Demerara building, owned by Mikail Rodrigues aka Guyanese Critic, was last night riddled with bullets. The perpetrator(s) up to press time were unknown.
Based on information obtained by Kaieteur News, no one was hurt.
Critic, in an invited comment, said he and a few others were inside the building when it came under attack around 21:20hrs. He said he heard “rapid gun fire”.
“We deh inside chilling and all we hear is rapid gunfire, about seven to 10 shots. When we come outside, we saw nobody but we found spent shells,” he told Kaieteur News.
The Social Media commentator said that he found about four war heads along with two spent shells at the front of the building.
When asked who would want to hurt him, Critic said, “I got problems with everybody.”
Police were summoned to the scene and an investigation has been launched.

Ex-WI batsman Sarwan pulls out 2020 CPL

FIBA gives green light for 3×3 AmeriCup

GFF hosts consultation sessions with Regional Member Associations

Guyanese Lennox Allen says it’s back to the drawing board, after Morrell wins to take interim WBA super middleweight title

My aim was to play test cricket- Hemnarine Chattergoon

FIBA revamps Restart Guidelines for return to basketball

