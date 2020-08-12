Guyanese Critic’s building riddled with bullets

Latest update August 12th, 2020 12:59 AM
A Lusignan, East Coast Demerara building, owned by Mikail Rodrigues aka Guyanese Critic, was last night riddled with bullets. The perpetrator(s) up to press time were unknown.
Based on information obtained by Kaieteur News, no one was hurt.
Critic, in an invited comment, said he and a few others were inside the building when it came under attack around 21:20hrs. He said he heard “rapid gun fire”.
“We deh inside chilling and all we hear is rapid gunfire, about seven to 10 shots. When we come outside, we saw nobody but we found spent shells,” he told Kaieteur News.
The Social Media commentator said that he found about four war heads along with two spent shells at the front of the building.
When asked who would want to hurt him, Critic said, “I got problems with everybody.”
Police were summoned to the scene and an investigation has been launched.
