German authorities seize over US$300M in cocaine stashed in rice shipment from Guyana

Latest update August 12th, 2020 12:59 AM
German authorities yesterday seized over US$300M worth in cocaine stashed in a shipment of rice originating from Guyana.
Reports suggest that Custom Officers discovered more than 1.5 tons of cocaine hidden in a container arriving aboard a ship from South America and coined it as one of the largest ever made at the port of Hamburg, Germany.
The police reported that the container had arrived at the end of June aboard the 300-meter-long container ship “CMA CGM Jean Gabriel” at the Hamburg port.
After being offloaded in Hamburg, the container was being stored in a container yard scheduled to be transshipped to Poland.
German investigators reportedly received a confidential tip about a drug smuggling operation and began a thorough search of the container yard. When this container was examined, officers found 47 large packages hidden between the rice sacks and within those packages, a total of 1,277 small parcels containing cocaine.
The estimated street value of the cocaine is placed at US$353 million.
The parcels all had various symbols on them, including a cat’s face, the Gallic rooster, and the Ampelmännchen (red and green traffic light symbols shown on pedestrian signals in Germany).
Several hundred of the packages were marked with the same logo.
Lesley Ramlall, Deputy Head of Guyana’s Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU, in an invited comment, told Kaieteur News that local investigators have since launched a probe into the massive bust.
