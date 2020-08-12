Foreign Minister tests positive for COVID-19

Latest update August 12th, 2020 4:50 PM
– All cabinet members to be tested
Guyana’s Foreign Minister, Hugh Todd has tested positive for the novel Coronavirus. The revelation was made by President Irfaan Ali moments ago.
The President in a live broadcast said the Minister informed him that he came into contact with someone who had the tested positive for the virus.
Minister Todd was then subjected to a COVID-19 test and his results came back positive. All of the persons who came into contact with Minister Todd will be contacted to facilitate testing.
Further President Ali said “All Cabinet members to be tested as a precautionary measure” and they were advised to work from home until their test results are known. The President also advised the general public to adhere to the measures set in place to protect from the virus. Kaiteteur News understands that the Minister is currently feeling well.
