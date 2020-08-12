Exxon makes Guyana into a checker rather than a partner

Latest update August 12th, 2020 12:59 AM
Who makes out a contract with a business partner and don’t give themselves a say as to how much money is being spent during its establishment and operations?
Do you know of anyone in this world who would do that?
Yes, yes the Govt. of Guyana.
It entered into a contract with Exxon which gives Guyana no say in what, how much and the cost of goods and services procured. Whatever numbers the oil companies provide as to their costs, Guyana has to pay. We have no say.
The oil companies will spend and send the bill as cost recovery. And they have the temerity to tell us that we have a right to audit what they spent and that we can hire foreign auditors for this task.
This consigns Guyana to the role of a checker rather than a partner who should have a say in the establishment and operations of the sector.
Aug 12, 2020Trinidad and Tobago Newsday – FORMER West Indies batsman Ramnaresh Sarwan will not be the assistant coach of the Jamaica Tallawahs for the 2020 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) T20...
Aug 11, 2020
Aug 11, 2020
Aug 10, 2020
Aug 09, 2020
Aug 09, 2020
If you belong to another planet, and you descended upon Guyana on Monday, August 10, 2020 and you read a letter by Vincent... more
The programme, “From Word to Word, is aired Mondays to Fridays on state-owned radio. It is narrated by Dr. Rovin Deodat,... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The one upside of the challenges facing the Government of Guyana after a five-month impasse in declaring... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]