Ex-magistrates, lawyer, Deputy Mayor, businessmen dragged to court for breaching COVID-19 regulations

Ex-Magistrate: Chandra Sohan

Charged: Attorney-at-law: Ramesh Rajkumar

No one is above the law and ranks of the Guyana Police Force in Region Six have been making this pellucid when dealing with those opting to flout the COVID-19 regulations.
In light of this, a number of prominent members of society who reside in the Ancient County were brought to the New Amsterdam Magistrate’s Court yesterday to answer charges for breaching the regulations.

Charged: Deputy Mayor: Wainright McIntosh

Charged: Businessman: Rafeek Kassim

Charged: Businessman: Krishna Jagdeo

Charged: Ex-Magistrate: Charlyn Artiga

Appearing before Magistrate Peter Hugh were: former Magistrates Charlyn Artiga and Chandra Sohan; attorney-at-law, Ramesh Rajkumar; businessman/contractor, Rafeek Kassim; contractor, Krishna Jagdeo and Deputy Mayor of New Amsterdam, Wainwright McIntosh.
Artiga, Sohan, Rajkumar, Jagdeo and McIntosh were all charged with breach of restriction on social activities in contravention of the COVID-19 emergency measures contrary to Section 21 (2) of the Public Health Ordinance Act, Chapter 145.
It is alleged that on Wednesday, July 29, at Number 2 Village, East Canje, Berbice, they attended a private party. They pleaded not guilty to the charge and were placed on self-bail by Magistrate Hugh.
Kassim was charged for hosting the private party. He also pleaded not guilty and was placed on self-bail. They are set to return to court on August 20, 2020.

 

