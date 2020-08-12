Car stolen in broad daylight at Meadow Bank Public Road

The car of a Banks DIH salesman, Anil Singh, was on Monday stolen, in broad daylight. The car was parked on the Meadow Bank Public Road just outside of Thirst Park.

Singh’s red Toyota Allion, PMM 9484, was stolen at around 14:30hrs while it was parked on the side of the road in close proximity to his workplace, Banks DIH.

The salesman said that he had parked his car earlier that day and reported for his duties at the Thirst Park location. However, later that afternoon when he exited the compound to go home, he could not find his car.

He immediately made a post on Facebook about his missing car and lodged a report at the Ruimveldt Police Station. Within minutes, he said, someone told him that his car was spotted at the Demerara Harbour Bridge. Singh accompanied by a police officer rushed to that location but when they arrived, the car was gone.

Video footage obtained from nearby CCTV cameras revealed that at approximately 14:30hrs, a vehicle pulled up beside the man’s car and an individual exited and was seen bracing against it. The individual remained in that position for at least five minutes. It would appear that the individual was picking the lock. The individual then entered Singh’s car and spent close to 10 minutes presumably “hot wiring” the car before driving off. The other vehicle sped away as well.

Singh told Kaieteur News that he has been parking his car along the Meadow Bank Public Road almost every day for the last two years.

Anyone with information about Singh’s car can contact him on cell phone numbers: 621-5517 or 642-3617 or the nearest police station.