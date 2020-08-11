Trinidad returns Rowley to power

Prime Minister, Dr Keith Rowley, last evening celebrated another general elections win.

Just after 10:30hrs, Rowley declared 22 seats to the United National Congress’ 19 seats declared.

Addressing a small gathering of PNM supporters at Balisier House, Dr. Rowley thanked his wife, Mrs. Sharon Rowley for her undying support, according to a Power 102FM report.

He said Trinidad and Tobago is facing serious times, but he made it clear that he would not abandon his responsibility as the Prime Minister of this country.

He further thanked his supporters for adhering to social distancing measures put in place by the PNM party, having announced from very early on that there would be no public gathering at Balisier House.

The Prime Minister has promised sober leadership as he continues his tenure in office.

“We are one people- Trinidad and Tobago. We have one government and we will so conduct ourselves in the parliament,” he said.