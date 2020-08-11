Sports Director, Christopher Jones, sent packing

Latest update August 11th, 2020 12:59 AM
The Director of Sports Christopher Jones was yesterday immediately relieved from his post and will be replaced by popular football promoter Kashif Muhammad. This was revealed by the Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Hon. Charles Ramson Jr.
Jones, an executive member of the People’s National Congress, served in the position for just over five years, replacing the People Progressive Party’s Neil Kumar, after the Granger administration assumed office in 2015.
When contacted by this publication yesterday, Minister Ramson said only that the decision to fire Jones was done “in the best interest of the people of Guyana”. The Minister noted that he will be addressing this and other related issues at an upcoming press conference.
According to the Minister, replacing Jones will be Kashif Muhammad, co-director of the popular Kashif and Shanghai Organization. Muhammad, formerly, of Linden is said to have over 30 years of experience in the sports sector.
This publication was informed by a reliable source, that Jones had renewed his contract as the Director of Sport on March 31st, weeks after the March 2 General and Regional Elections. In addition to this, Kaieteur News was made to understand that Jones, during his tenure, was in receipt of a monthly salary of $497,000 as well as other additional benefits.
