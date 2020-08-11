Special team launches investigation into ranks’ shooting of unarmed men

A special team working directly from the Police headquarters at Eve Leary has commenced a thorough investigation into the shooting of two unarmed men in a car by police ranks on Mandela Avenue three weeks ago.

According to Public Relations officer (PRO) of the Guyana Police Force (GPF), Assistant Commissioner, Royston Andries-Junor, the team began its investigation on Friday last.

This was two days after one of the victims, Cecil Sampat, 39, succumbed while receiving treatment for gunshot wounds at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC). Doctors have also told the other victim Winston Frazer, 28, that he will most likely remain paralyzed for the rest of his life.

After weeks of silence the GPF visited relatives of the deceased man. On Sunday last acting Commissioner of Police Nigel Hoppie , Commander of Police Division Four ‘A’, Simon McBean, along with PRO Andries-Junor and a woman pastor turned up at the late Sampat’s home where they spoke with family members.

Sampat’s sister, Erica Tuleram, told this newspaper that the pastor prayed for them and the high ranking officers expressed their condolences on behalf of the police force. She said that they granted her all assurance that a thorough investigation into the matter will be carried out. They also assured that when the investigations are over, those responsible will be brought to justice.

“In return I told them as well that I will not give up the fight either and will fight till I get justice for my brother’s life”, said Tuleram.

She continued that “within two days they promised to brief or give me an update on the findings of the investigation.”

Kaieteur News understands that during the visit the officers explained to the family that they had recently occupied their respective posts and were instructed to take over the investigation. They promised that the special team will review statements taken from the ranks said to be involved and look at the evidences that were collected.

Kaieteur News had reported that previous investigators were told by the ranks that the men were armed and opened fire on them first.

According to reports on July 25 ranks from the Impact Base Unit traced a car with four occupants from Agricola East Bank Demerara (EBD) to D’Urban Street and Mandela Avenue. They intercepted the car and proceeded to open fire on the men. Sampat and Frazer received gunshot wounds to their backs while the other occupants, Seon Greenidge and Joshua Letlow escaped unhurt.

The men were taken out of the car, allegedly beaten and had their hands swabbed for gun powder residue before the injured Sampat and Frazer were taken to the hospital. Ranks involved were unable to find any firearm in the men’s possession which would have corroborated their statements. As a result more than half a dozen ranks were then taken into custody.