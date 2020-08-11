“Satan” wanted for murder of Corriverton man

Investigators in Berbice, who up until Sunday had a lead to the whereabouts of the suspect in connection with the shooting of a bystander in Corriverton, have now issued a wanted bulletin for his arrest.

Rocky Profitt, 39, called “Satan”, is wanted by the police for questioning into the murder of Marlon Fordyce on August 7, 2020 at “AA” Kingston, Corriverton, Berbice.

Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of Profitt is asked to contact the police on telephone numbers 333-2151, 333-5564, 333-3876, 226-6978, 2258196, 911 or the nearest police station.

Police said all information will be treated with the strictest confidence.

Commander-in-charge of Region 6, Calvin Brutus, had stated that there was a shooting that resulted in the wounding of a bystander.

He further disclosed that the incident stemmed from a chopping that took place Thursday night between a resident of Little India, Corriverton and another.

Brutus stated that one person was injured during the chopping and the friends and relatives of the victim ventured to the attackers’ house in retaliation.

He added that two persons known to the victim, who was chopped, showed up with a car and opened fire and a stray bullet hit Fordyce, who was standing nearby. The gunmen then escaped and evaded police who showed up at the scene.

Fordyce was rushed to the Skeldon Hospital then to the New Amsterdam Hospital and subsequently to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he succumbed.