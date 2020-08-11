Van West Charles, Christopher Jones sent packing

Latest update August 11th, 2020 12:59 AM
– told to immediately return govt. properties
Managing Director of the state-owned Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI), Dr. Richard Van-West-Charles had his services terminated via letteryesterday. The letter was issued by the Chairman of the Board of Directors, Dr. Garvin Cummings
According to the letter which was seen by this publication, Van-West-Charles was notified of the termination of his contract and was immediately directed to proceed on administrative leave until the end of his contract on October 29, 2020. His contract was between October 1, 2018 to September 30th, 2021.
“You are hereby requested to immediately return any property and records of the Government of Guyana which may still be in your custody,” the letter said.
Van West-Charles, a former minister in the People’s National Congress (PNC) was appointed Chief Executive of GWI in 2015, but came under much criticism for a number of personal business dealings.
