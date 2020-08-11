Guyana has 64 new COVID-19 cases in three days – CMO

Guyana’s COVID-19 cases have climbed to 568 with Chief Medical Officer within the Ministry of Health, Dr. Shamdeo Persaud in an update yesterday noting that over the period 7-10 August, 64 new cases were reported.

He said that the cases came from Regions 9, 7, 8 and 4. The CMO disclosed that there are 357 active cases in institutional isolation, 38 persons in institutional quarantine and four persons in the COVID-ICU. He said that, to date, 189 persons have recovered.

The CMO also pointed to rising global statistics and cautioned that citizens should continue taking precaution. In this regard, he pointed the World Health Organisation (WHO) a #Wear-A-Mask challenge launched last Friday, with partners from around the world. Guyana, the CMO, said has joined in this initiative and we are encouraging persons across the country to participate.

Dr. Persaud explained, “You can participate in the challenge by taking a photo or a video of yourself wearing a mask, share it and nominate your loved ones or friends to do the same. Remember to tag the Ministry of Health’s Facebook page using the hashtag #wear-a-mask in your post. By wearing a mask, you are sending a message of solidarity to those in the frontline fighting against coronavirus and protecting people, especially those most vulnerable, from COVID-19.”

Further he urged Guyanese to come forward and get tested if they are showing symptoms of COVID-19 especially if they have been in contact with someone suspected of being infected. Dr. Persaud stressed that persons who have concerns about their status regarding COVID-19 can make contact with our testing sites for an evaluation.

“We can continue to do all the things we need to do safely,” he said, “and in a way that does not compromise public health in Guyana. Being tested means you know your status and gives you the ability to seek the necessary treatment and further prevent the spread of this detrimental disease. COVID-19 is here with us and will not go away by us denying or ignoring its presence. It is real as we know from the many persons who we lost and the agony and sadness of their families and friends.”

Guyana’s death rate remains at 22.