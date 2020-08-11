Latest update August 11th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Granger addresses PNC/R on way forward

Aug 11, 2020 News 0

– Harmon, Broomes coopted to Central Executive

Joseph Harmon

Simona Broomes

The Central Executive Committee (CEC) of the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) met yesterday at the party’s headquarters, Congress Place with leader, David Granger, addressing the gathering on the way forward.
It would reportedly be the first meeting of the CEC after the March 2nd elections fiasco which the PNC/R, as the biggest party in the incumbent coalition, was handed a first term loss.
According to the release, “Party Leader, Brigadier David Granger, addressed members of the CEC on the recently concluded General and Regional elections, the current political situation and the way forward.”
It was also disclosed that in accordance with Section 17 (1) (f) of the Constitution of the People’s National Congress, Joseph Harmon, and Simona Broomes were co-opted by the Leader of the Party to serve as members of the Central Executive Committee of the PNCR, with effect from Saturday 1st August 2020.
Harmon, although playing a prominent role in government was not included in the Central Executive in the 2018 internal elections of the party, failing in his bid against Volda Lawrence for Chair of the party. Broomes, a miner, was initially hailed as a beacon for her work in the Trafficking-in-Persons cases but has courted controversy in recent times, including a recent arrest and charge for assault of two men.
According to the PNCR, in its statement, Harmon and Broomes were formally and “warmly”
welcomed to the Executive Committee.
“Mr Joseph Harmon,” the release stated, “who served as Election’s Agent for the APNU+AFC gave a detailed elections update and a summary of Coalition’s performance. The Central Executive Committee was also given a brief on pending legal matters by Mr. Basil Williams, SC.”
According to the PNC/R, the CEC also deliberated on matters arising from Granger’s address and the APNU+AFC performance at the General and Regional elections.
The meeting was chaired by Chairwoman Lawrence.

 

 

Similar Articles

Sports

FIBA gives green light for 3×3 AmeriCup

FIBA gives green light for 3×3 AmeriCup

Aug 11, 2020

The Americas Board was informed about the decisions of the FIBA Executive Committee regarding the FIBA Calendar for World and Senior Continental Competitions in case the November window of the...
Read More
GFF hosts consultation sessions with Regional Member Associations

GFF hosts consultation sessions with Regional...

Aug 11, 2020

Guyanese Lennox Allen says it’s back to the drawing board, after Morrell wins to take interim WBA super middleweight title

Guyanese Lennox Allen says it’s back to the...

Aug 10, 2020

My aim was to play test cricket- Hemnarine Chattergoon

My aim was to play test cricket- Hemnarine...

Aug 09, 2020

FIBA revamps Restart Guidelines for return to basketball

FIBA revamps Restart Guidelines for return to...

Aug 09, 2020

Guyanese Lennox Allen battle David Morrell tonight in US

Guyanese Lennox Allen battle David Morrell...

Aug 08, 2020

Features/Columnists

  • The Inauguration Address

    President Mohamed Irfaan Ali’s inauguration address has generated a fierce debate. It has been the subject to less than... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019