Granger addresses PNC/R on way forward

– Harmon, Broomes coopted to Central Executive

The Central Executive Committee (CEC) of the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) met yesterday at the party’s headquarters, Congress Place with leader, David Granger, addressing the gathering on the way forward.

It would reportedly be the first meeting of the CEC after the March 2nd elections fiasco which the PNC/R, as the biggest party in the incumbent coalition, was handed a first term loss.

According to the release, “Party Leader, Brigadier David Granger, addressed members of the CEC on the recently concluded General and Regional elections, the current political situation and the way forward.”

It was also disclosed that in accordance with Section 17 (1) (f) of the Constitution of the People’s National Congress, Joseph Harmon, and Simona Broomes were co-opted by the Leader of the Party to serve as members of the Central Executive Committee of the PNCR, with effect from Saturday 1st August 2020.

Harmon, although playing a prominent role in government was not included in the Central Executive in the 2018 internal elections of the party, failing in his bid against Volda Lawrence for Chair of the party. Broomes, a miner, was initially hailed as a beacon for her work in the Trafficking-in-Persons cases but has courted controversy in recent times, including a recent arrest and charge for assault of two men.

According to the PNCR, in its statement, Harmon and Broomes were formally and “warmly”

welcomed to the Executive Committee.

“Mr Joseph Harmon,” the release stated, “who served as Election’s Agent for the APNU+AFC gave a detailed elections update and a summary of Coalition’s performance. The Central Executive Committee was also given a brief on pending legal matters by Mr. Basil Williams, SC.”

According to the PNC/R, the CEC also deliberated on matters arising from Granger’s address and the APNU+AFC performance at the General and Regional elections.

The meeting was chaired by Chairwoman Lawrence.