Gang shoots at police after being found with stolen car

Aug 11, 2020

– teen in custody

The stolen car

A gang on the Essequibo Coast opened fire on polic Sunday night, after they were found driving a stolen car.
According to police, the shooting occurred sometime around 20:00hrs, at Zorg.
Based on reports, a police patrol noticed the car, PWW 8236, being driven without headlights. After becoming suspicious, police gave chase of the suspected vehicle.
Police said that during the pursuit, the occupants of the car opened fire on them.
Police returned fire on the vehicle, which resulted in the driver of the car losing control. The car eventually came to a stop and a number of men exited the vehicle and fled the scene.
The driver, who was identified as an eighteen-year-old male of Onderneeming Sandpit, was left behind.
Police eventually searched a haversack that was in the teen’s possession, and found a pair of gloves, one crowbar, and one knife, one piece of jewelry with initials, a mask and a plastic strap.
He was arrested while the vehicle was taken to the Suddie Police Station.
According to a senior police source, the stolen car has been linked to a robbery that was committed last Friday at Riverstown on the Essequibo Coast.
During the robbery, the same bandits made off with the victim’s car and valuables.

Features/Columnists

  • The Inauguration Address

    President Mohamed Irfaan Ali’s inauguration address has generated a fierce debate. It has been the subject to less than... more

