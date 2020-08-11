Govt. paid $50M for Buju Banton tickets, not PNC/R

– new information contradicts Amna Ally’s claim

While the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) continues to peddle the narrative that they did not utilize tax payer dollars to purchase hundreds of tickets for the “I AM LEGEND” Buju Banton Concert back in May 2019, sources within the new People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) administration have confirmed that tax payer funds were indeed used.

They revealed that a total of $50 million dollars was taken out of the Lotto Fund to purchase the tickets costing $5,000 a piece, a total of 10,000 tickets. The reggae superstar Buju Banton visited Guyana for his ‘I am Legend’ concert at the Guyana National Stadium, as part of Guyana Independence Carnival celebrations. The show was promoted by High Frequency Entertainment, in collaboration with King Leo Promotion and the Guyana Carnival Committee.

Back in 2019, the then A Partnership For National Unity + Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) administration had purchased an undisclosed amount of the tickets for the concert to distribute among supporters. Then Opposition Leader, Bharrat Jagdeo had blasted the coalition for that act and accused them of taking taxpayer dollars to make the purchase. PNCR Executive Amna Ally, in turn, was quoted in sections of the media denying the claim.

She had responded, “Government money? Sorry, it is not Government’s money, it is the PNC’s money and we are distributing it to people. I cannot remember the amount that we bought but we are distributing.”

Asked why the purchase was made, Ally had said “We believe that it is a good opportunity for people, generally, to go to the Buju Banton show.”

Despite the allegation being confirmed, the party still continues to maintain that it used its funds to make the purchase. Most recently, Ally was quoted in another section of the media doubling down on her claim that the tickets were not purchased using tax payer dollars.