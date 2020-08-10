The Period Box: Ending Period Poverty

By Renay Sambach

In her latest business venture, Christine Gooding, a young mother of two girls, on Saturday launched “The Period Box”, a company designed to help women cope with the challenges of menstruation.

In an interview with Kaieteur News, the entrepreneur explained that her business is intended to do three main things: provide a one-stop shop for women to deal with their menstrual cycles, or periods; to assist vulnerable women and girls with accessing sanitary pads; and to tackle the stigma attached to even conversation about periods.

Gooding said the she hopes that the central component of her service can make having your period less of a hassle by providing pre-packed boxes with items that are designed to help with everything from a boost in mood to basic menstrual hygiene. The boxes are available in three options: Essentials, Essentials Plus, and Essentials Deluxe.

Some of the items that are contained in the typical box include sanitary napkins/ tampons, liners, Yogi Tea, Midol, candles, and body scrub. The founder and the owner of The Period Box, Gooding is an entrepreneur, and the owner of Market Square. Over the years, she has had the opportunity of representing women in business through various programmes namely the US State Department’s International Visitor Leadership Program (IVLP) Female Entrepreneurs Exchange program in 2016. During an interview with Kaieteur News, the woman shared that the idea to create the Period Box was conceptualized five years ago but it was only in July 2020, that the plans came to reality.

Gooding also shared that part of her company’s mission is to help spread awareness of period poverty and help with its elimination. She explained that ‘period poverty’ is the phenomenon where, because of being poor, many women do not have the money to buy basic safe menstrual hygiene products, something that has implications for everything from access to education to self image to psychological wellbeing. To combat this, she said that for every 10 boxes sold, The Period Box will donate two months supply of menstrual products to a person in need.

While the business is created to provide overall wellness to women who experience menstruation, Gooding hopes that The Period Box can also be a conversation starter as it relates to period stigma, period poverty, sex education and reproductive health.

In closing, she encourages all those who menstruate to try her services and join their online community. For more information, persons can contact Christine on 667-4130 or on Facebook at The Period Box page.