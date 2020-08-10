Soulja Bai get invite fuh Inauguration

De President, de young one, had he inauguration last Saturday right opposite weh Soulja Bai used to live. Dem boys hear he bin get invite but he nah turn up.

Was a good thing he didn’t. De Pressie speech was full of praise fuh dem people wah stand up and fight fuh democracy. Soulja Bai would nat have been comfortable listening to all dem praises. At least not two days after he bin pay tribute to he mentor, Burnham. Free and fair and Burnham don’t mix like oil and water.

De one and only time dat de PNC declare itself de winner on the Corentyne was under Burnham. Dat was until recently when de Lolo man do he magic.

Dem boys disappointed with de speech wah Irfaan give. De party wah he represent bin promise fuh renegotiate dem oil contracts. But like he fuhget de promise dat he did mek. He nah seh nuttin about changing dem agreement wah juk out Guyanese eye.

But dem boys gan keep reminding him. After all dem boys understand he might not have wanted to offend dem foreign diplomat with radical talk so soon.

Wha dem boys know is dat people nah gan get rich unless we get a better deal than de one wah Trotty did sign. Even if we get de same deal wah Suriname get from de oil investors, Guyana gan be sitting nice by 2025.

Right now de world economy running like molasses. Things tight around de world and so production nah reach weh it supposed to be. But when de COVID-19 done and Trump lose de election in November things gan pick up and de world gan be a better place.

Talk half and hope dat dem boys can be around after de COVID pass.