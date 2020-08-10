Latest update August 10th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Soulja Bai get invite fuh Inauguration

Aug 10, 2020 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists, News 0

De President, de young one, had he inauguration last Saturday right opposite weh Soulja Bai used to live. Dem boys hear he bin get invite but he nah turn up.
Was a good thing he didn’t. De Pressie speech was full of praise fuh dem people wah stand up and fight fuh democracy. Soulja Bai would nat have been comfortable listening to all dem praises. At least not two days after he bin pay tribute to he mentor, Burnham. Free and fair and Burnham don’t mix like oil and water.
De one and only time dat de PNC declare itself de winner on the Corentyne was under Burnham. Dat was until recently when de Lolo man do he magic.
Dem boys disappointed with de speech wah Irfaan give. De party wah he represent bin promise fuh renegotiate dem oil contracts. But like he fuhget de promise dat he did mek. He nah seh nuttin about changing dem agreement wah juk out Guyanese eye.
But dem boys gan keep reminding him. After all dem boys understand he might not have wanted to offend dem foreign diplomat with radical talk so soon.
Wha dem boys know is dat people nah gan get rich unless we get a better deal than de one wah Trotty did sign. Even if we get de same deal wah Suriname get from de oil investors, Guyana gan be sitting nice by 2025.
Right now de world economy running like molasses. Things tight around de world and so production nah reach weh it supposed to be. But when de COVID-19 done and Trump lose de election in November things gan pick up and de world gan be a better place.
Talk half and hope dat dem boys can be around after de COVID pass.

Similar Articles

Sports

Guyanese Lennox Allen says it’s back to the drawing board, after Morrell wins to take interim WBA super middleweight title

Guyanese Lennox Allen says it’s back to the drawing board, after...

Aug 10, 2020

By Sean Devers Thirteen years older than his 22-year-old opponent, undefeated Guyanese born Lennox ‘2 Sharp’ Allen stepped into the ring for the biggest fight of his 16 years as a professional...
Read More
My aim was to play test cricket- Hemnarine Chattergoon

My aim was to play test cricket- Hemnarine...

Aug 09, 2020

FIBA revamps Restart Guidelines for return to basketball

FIBA revamps Restart Guidelines for return to...

Aug 09, 2020

Guyanese Lennox Allen battle David Morrell tonight in US

Guyanese Lennox Allen battle David Morrell...

Aug 08, 2020

Bolton boss Ian Evatt explains why ‘hybrid’ Liam Gordon can be a hit

Bolton boss Ian Evatt explains why...

Aug 08, 2020

‘Scooby’ Barrington aiming for sub 1m 50s in new season

‘Scooby’ Barrington aiming for sub 1m 50s in...

Aug 08, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019