Latest update August 10th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Pre-recordings of COVID-19 guidelines in Indigenous languages can help raise awareness in affected communities – APA

Aug 10, 2020 News 0

Executive Director of the APA, Jean La Rose

In observance of International Day of the World’s Indigenous People, the Amerindian’s People’s Association (APA) yesterday held discussions about the affairs of the Indigenous communities in Guyana via a live broadcast on Facebook. One of the issues discussed, pertained to the language barrier that is hampering COVID-19 awareness.
Following the live stream, Kaieteur News contacted the Executive Director of the APA, Jean La Rose, to expound on the solutions that could be implemented to address the issue of the language barrier. In this regard, La Rose advised that pre-recordings about COVID-19 guidelines and regulations should be made in the respective Indigenous languages and circulated within the communities. She said that efforts can be made to broadcast the recordings on all radio stations as well as distributing posters in the Indigenous languages.
In addressing participants of the APA’s live stream, La Rose encouraged them to adhere to all regulations and guidelines published by the authorities and stressed the need for collaboration between villagers, their councillors, and Toshaos. She also called for villagers to listen to medical personnel as their jobs are already difficult hard and asked for them to volunteer in whatever way they can.
This newspaper had previously reported that due to the language barrier and lack of technology within Indigenous communities, controlling the spread of the virus posed quite a challenge to the authorities there. Kaieteur highlighted that many of those Indigenous communities that are hotspots speak Wapichan or other Indigenous languages and therefore cannot understand the guidelines and regulations being broadcast or published.

Similar Articles

Sports

Guyanese Lennox Allen says it’s back to the drawing board, after Morrell wins to take interim WBA super middleweight title

Guyanese Lennox Allen says it’s back to the drawing board, after...

Aug 10, 2020

By Sean Devers Thirteen years older than his 22-year-old opponent, undefeated Guyanese born Lennox ‘2 Sharp’ Allen stepped into the ring for the biggest fight of his 16 years as a professional...
Read More
My aim was to play test cricket- Hemnarine Chattergoon

My aim was to play test cricket- Hemnarine...

Aug 09, 2020

FIBA revamps Restart Guidelines for return to basketball

FIBA revamps Restart Guidelines for return to...

Aug 09, 2020

Guyanese Lennox Allen battle David Morrell tonight in US

Guyanese Lennox Allen battle David Morrell...

Aug 08, 2020

Bolton boss Ian Evatt explains why ‘hybrid’ Liam Gordon can be a hit

Bolton boss Ian Evatt explains why...

Aug 08, 2020

‘Scooby’ Barrington aiming for sub 1m 50s in new season

‘Scooby’ Barrington aiming for sub 1m 50s in...

Aug 08, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019