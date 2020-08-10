Janica Sandy is changing the way Guyanese see skincare

…from face beats to organic skin treats

In a time when the majority of the world’s population is focused on becoming health conscious, more persons are seen pursuing cleaner alternatives to alleviating their skin woes without the use of harsh chemicals. Research has shown that more and more women around the world are now opting for a natural approach to skincare. However, finding the right products to suit individual needs can sometimes prove to be quite difficult with hundreds of products claiming to be free of synthetic chemicals.

Hoping to bring a more natural option of products that women of all walks of life can enjoy without fear of skin damage or harsh cancer-causing chemicals is award-winning makeup artist and owner of Ultimate Image Academy, Ms. Janica Sandy.

Speaking with Kaieteur News, Sandy, a skincare enthusiast, explained that after successfully launching her own cosmetic line “Image Cosmetics” in 2017, many people implored her to expand her business. Sandy noted, however, that although she was obsessed with makeup artistry, her real passion was to one day develop her very own line of organic skincare products with the ability to enhance the body’s natural features while providing remedies for issues affecting the skin. To this end, Sandy soon began working towards her goal of expanding her brand to include a line of natural skincare products.

Blessing in Disguise

As a makeup artist, Sandy spent the majority of her time catering to the needs of her devoted clientele. From bridal bookings to simple glam looks for photo shoots, Sandy’s time was dedicated to boosting the confidence of women from all walks of life until the global COVID-19 pandemic reached the shores of Guyana.

For many people, the threat of COVID-19 meant the world was at a standstill, but for Sandy, the pandemic meant she now had the opportunity to make her lifelong dream of creating her own skincare line a reality by making use of the knowledge and experience she had gained throughout her 12 year stint in the beauty and skincare industry.

Stuck in home quarantine, Sandy began suffering from hormonal acne. Determined to find a clean alternative to treat her skin woes, Sandy fervently began experimenting with variation of home remedies. After much trial and error, Sandy not only found a remedy for her skin blemishes, but emerged with a new generation of natural skincare products.

Skincare made simple

Sandy’s dream was to one day develop her very own line of organic skincare products. However, in an effort to do so, Sandy knew she needed acquire the relevant knowledge and experience if she wanted to provide high quality beauty line to her customers. In late 2017, the then budding makeup artist earned a place at the John Casablanca’s Institute in Vancouver Canada where her love for makeup was developed. There she graduated with a distinction in the complete study of makeup artistry for film and television. In addition to this, Sandy gained several accredited commendations such as a Diploma in Cosmetology as well as Makeup Artistry.

During her studies at the Institute, Sandy was fortunate to gain employment with a retail service specializing customized natural skincare products. While employed, Sandy developed a fascination with health and wellness, which further widened her passion for developing natural products free from toxic chemicals.

In July 2020, three years after launching her first brand of cosmetics, Sandy announced the rebranding of Image Cosmetics to “Ultimate Image”, a natural skincare line that primarily focuses on natural, handmade skincare products made from 100% raw organic ingredients sourced right in Guyana.

From skin refining exfoliates, body oils and organic intimate steams, Sandy’s line of products caters for the every aspect of skincare with the crown jewel of her collection being her organic body butter. Made from a unique blend of 100% unrefined shea, mango and coco butter sourced locally, each batch of body butter is handmade in small quantities with certified organic oils and can be customized to suit any skin type and will be available in several scents such as lavender and almond. Sandy further noted that apart from regular body butters, a special line of “glow butter” is being formulated. This she noted will give the look and feel of naturally glowing skin. It is with this in mind that Sandy is hoping to revolutionize the way Guyanese women see skincare.