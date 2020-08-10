I urge the administration not to rush the opening of school

Latest update August 10th, 2020 12:59 AM
DEAR EDITOR,
I wish to congratulate Hon. Priya Manickchand on her return as Education Minister.
Schools around the world are closed because of the pandemic and it is feared that schools can be a transmission point for the disease since most children display no symptoms. This makes it easy to spread the disease. We have seen numerous teachers in Moruca contract the disease just by being together distributing aid in their village. On an international scale, in France, schools were opened and only had to be closed again because of an outbreak at several schools. With this in mind, I urge the Minister not to rush into the opening of schools in Guyana. Very few countries around the world are planning to open schools in the near future. Those that plan to open have medical facilities and expertise to deal with a surge in COVID cases. Guyana lacks this capacity. The education system should be geared for Term 1 with rigorous online education and a system that will see workbooks being produced and distributed. Schools in Guyana should only be reopened fully when a vaccine has reached Guyana, or medicines that can protect us from the disease are procured and when the COVID hospital is fully functioning. I see Guyana will need a fully functioning hospital to deal with COVID problems for a while. Thus I urge the new government to use part of the oil money to equip the hospital with ventilators, ICU beds, PPE, adequate staffing and procuring the vaccine when its available and also to purchase Remdesivir for treatment of the nations people. I urge the administration not to rush into opening of school because the minister will be held responsible for any loss of life and casualties resulting from a surge in cases.
Concerned Parent
