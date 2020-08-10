Guyanese workers must not be treated as second class citizens in their own country – President Ali

President Irfaan Ali has made it clear that Guyanese workers have to be treated with dignity and must not be given second class treatment in their own country.

“The people of this country must not be second-and third-class citizens in their own land,” Ali said during his inaugural address on Saturday.

“Their rights and entitlements,” he added “must be protected or the struggle of our great labour leaders Jung Bahadur Singh, J.A. Nicholson, Hubert Nathaniel Critchlow and Ashton Chase would have been in vain.”

President Ali vowed that the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) Government will dismantle the policies of the previous administration that created an environment completely unfavourable to Guyanese workers. Ali also stated the new Ministry of Labour, under the leadership of Minister Joseph Hamilton will be tasked with creating nobility in work, rewarding labour with adequate wages, and respecting the rights of workers in every sector, industry and business.

“We intend to give workers the place of pride they deserve and the rewards that they merit. This land is our land – every Guyanese has a right to live in it, work in it, and thrive in it,” the President said.

Furthermore, Ali pointed out that Guyana must no longer be counted as one of the poorest nations in the Western Hemisphere nor must Guyanese be treated contemptuously anywhere in the world.

The wealth of Guyana, the President said, must reach the pockets of the people in a fair and equitable manner “…so that we can climb to the mountain top of prosperity, (and be) respected by all.”

He added that Guyana will welcome with open arms, the Diaspora which played a constructive role in defence of the nation’s democracy.

“They may live abroad, but their love remains for Guyana as they passionately demonstrated over the last five months and my Government intends to embrace Guyanese abroad as fervently as we enfold them at home.”