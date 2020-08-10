Latest update August 10th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Guyanese workers must not be treated as second class citizens in their own country – President Ali

Aug 10, 2020 News 0

President Irfaan Ali has made it clear that Guyanese workers have to be treated with dignity and must not be given second class treatment in their own country.

President Irfaan Ali

“The people of this country must not be second-and third-class citizens in their own land,” Ali said during his inaugural address on Saturday.
“Their rights and entitlements,” he added “must be protected or the struggle of our great labour leaders Jung Bahadur Singh, J.A. Nicholson, Hubert Nathaniel Critchlow and Ashton Chase would have been in vain.”
President Ali vowed that the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) Government will dismantle the policies of the previous administration that created an environment completely unfavourable to Guyanese workers. Ali also stated the new Ministry of Labour, under the leadership of Minister Joseph Hamilton will be tasked with creating nobility in work, rewarding labour with adequate wages, and respecting the rights of workers in every sector, industry and business.
“We intend to give workers the place of pride they deserve and the rewards that they merit. This land is our land – every Guyanese has a right to live in it, work in it, and thrive in it,” the President said.
Furthermore, Ali pointed out that Guyana must no longer be counted as one of the poorest nations in the Western Hemisphere nor must Guyanese be treated contemptuously anywhere in the world.
The wealth of Guyana, the President said, must reach the pockets of the people in a fair and equitable manner “…so that we can climb to the mountain top of prosperity, (and be) respected by all.”
He added that Guyana will welcome with open arms, the Diaspora which played a constructive role in defence of the nation’s democracy.
“They may live abroad, but their love remains for Guyana as they passionately demonstrated over the last five months and my Government intends to embrace Guyanese abroad as fervently as we enfold them at home.”

Similar Articles

Sports

Guyanese Lennox Allen says it’s back to the drawing board, after Morrell wins to take interim WBA super middleweight title

Guyanese Lennox Allen says it’s back to the drawing board, after...

Aug 10, 2020

By Sean Devers Thirteen years older than his 22-year-old opponent, undefeated Guyanese born Lennox ‘2 Sharp’ Allen stepped into the ring for the biggest fight of his 16 years as a professional...
Read More
My aim was to play test cricket- Hemnarine Chattergoon

My aim was to play test cricket- Hemnarine...

Aug 09, 2020

FIBA revamps Restart Guidelines for return to basketball

FIBA revamps Restart Guidelines for return to...

Aug 09, 2020

Guyanese Lennox Allen battle David Morrell tonight in US

Guyanese Lennox Allen battle David Morrell...

Aug 08, 2020

Bolton boss Ian Evatt explains why ‘hybrid’ Liam Gordon can be a hit

Bolton boss Ian Evatt explains why...

Aug 08, 2020

‘Scooby’ Barrington aiming for sub 1m 50s in new season

‘Scooby’ Barrington aiming for sub 1m 50s in...

Aug 08, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019