Guyanese Lennox Allen says it’s back to the drawing board, after Morrell wins to take interim WBA super middleweight title

By Sean Devers

Thirteen years older than his 22-year-old opponent, undefeated Guyanese born Lennox ‘2 Sharp’ Allen stepped into the ring for the biggest fight of his 16 years as a professional with the experience of 21 wins and a draw from his 22 fights, 14 of which were won by Knockouts.

His opponent at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles last Saturday night in the Premier Boxing Champions (PBC) card was Cuban-born American David Morrell Jr., only in his third Pro fight, but with an impressive amateur record of losing just two of his 135 fights.

Winning both of his professional fights, the Cuban who defected to the United States in 2017, was fast tracked to battle for the interim WBA super middleweight title behind closed doors due the Global pandemic.

But although the Guyanese, fighting out of Brooklyn New York, caught his man with a few good right hooks to the head in the first three rounds which were close, the South Paw, who left Guyana in 2009 to move to New York, was dominated for rest of the 12-round contest which was showed live on Fox TV.

An accidental clash of head between the pair of southpaws opened a small cut above the right eye of Allen in the third round.

In his two Pro fights Morrell had won by knockouts inside three rounds and his 135 amateur bouts were all three-round affairs so he never passed three rounds in his career.

Looking fitter and more aggressive as the fight progressed the Cuban kept moving forward; throwing punches in bunches to Allen, whose counter punches were very few and far apart and lacked power as the fight when deeper.

The Guyanese was caught with a five-punch combination in the middle rounds and although he tried to up the tempo in the final round when he connected with a few good shots, desperate for a knockout, it was too little too late as all three judges give Morrell Jr., up against the best boxer in his short career, the win by a wide margin.

Allen who had not fought since February last year when he beat Derrick Webster to win the WBC Gold super middle weight title, had told Kaiteur sport on Thursday night that despite the Corona Virus Pandemic his team had a great eight-week camp and he was ready to go.

“It was one of those nights probably whereby I could not get off my shots as much as possible but we will go back to the drawing board and see where it goes from here,” Allen told Kaiteur Sports via watts app after the fight on Saturday night.