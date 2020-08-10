Guyana records 14 new COVID-19 cases …Govt. says personnel to be trained to conduct more testing

Guyana yesterday recorded 14 new COVID-19 cases taking the total number of confirmed cases to 568.

Based on the Ministry of Public Health’s daily report, seven of the confirmed cases were male and the other seven were female. No recoveries were recorded leaving the total number of recoveries at 189. Three hundred and fifty-seven persons remain in institutional isolation while 47 persons remain in institutional quarantine. Additionally, four persons are currently in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit while the number of deaths remains at 22. So far, 5280 persons have been tested nationally with 4712 testing negative for the virus.

The Ministry was unable to give further details about where the newly confirmed cases are from, however, updates will follow.

Newly appointed Minister of Public Health, Dr. Frank Anthony had announced on Friday that around 20-30 technicians will be trained to conduct more PCR testing for COVID-19 in Guyana. In speaking with the host, Michael Gordon, on the show “Government in Focus,” Dr. Anthony disclosed that the Ministry of Public Health has collaborated with the Pan-American Health Organization (PAHO) and will be deploying these technicians to several of their sites to conduct these tests.

Dr. Anthony stated that the training will be conducted by a virologist from Washington D.C. online while adding that there will be a practical training at the national reference lab. That exercise is expected to commence soon.

Dr. Anthony also announced that the Ministry has deployed additional doctors and medical personnel to Region Nine, which is currently a COVID-19 hotspot. He added that they also sent testing kits and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).