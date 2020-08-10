A thirst to satiate the taste of the good life

DEAR EDITOR,

Sometimes, life is attributable to luck and chance and the idea of something happening or not happening may be contingent upon fate with a certain date, referred to by some as “karma” (action). Simply put, what you sow, so shall you reap. Don’t plant weed and expect to get rice. If you sow the seed of lemon, you would not be able to reap sapodilla. The consent to dissent in March did lend an accent to augment an argument that sent an obnoxious scent, one that did prevent the then caretaker president to be present and represent, rather than lament and torment with his comment! This one time gent should relent, find the nearest convent and repent. The writing was on the wall the minute the NCM was moved in December 2018 and even the smallest child knew that 33 is greater than 32. To be further slapped in the face by the CCJ’s confirmation, this only helped to rub salt in the wound. The CCJ advised and warned that “you are in a caretaker mode.” Precaution should have been exercised there and then for the prevention of any of today’s cure. The unhealed wound was reopened on March 02 when the PNC Party (forget coalition) knew from their SOP’s that they had lost the election and the endless tears flowed to flood Lamaha Street. The 911 call for help was shrilled and chilled. “Noah’s Ark” came to rescue Moses with a frantic, false, frail and faint fantasy, proclaiming, “we won, let’s fool them!” Immediately, preparation should have been a commotion in motion not to omit but to permit an inevitable exit, not an enviable eventuality. But foresight is always hindsight for those with a blind sight to fight what is forever right!

Seems as if every time Guyana is on the road to recovery, “the goat bite curse” steps in. The 28 years prior to 1992, Guyana registered a downward economic trend that saw migration at its peak and as a source of recourse from stagnation, frustration and confrontation. There was a rekindling of the old firewood from 1992 to 2014 when Guyana went through a metamorphosis of economic transformation and development that was evident as confirmed by the achievements of the nation as a whole. But that was again curtailed in 2015 when complacency, underestimation and flagrant pronouncements contributed to a sudden halt to an upward advancement and, power hunger, selfishness and greed pervaded to contaminate and eradicate the state of prosperity. Not only were all gains exterminated, but further debts transgressed to devastate the immediate future of the nation. Fast forward to 2020, the hope of progress once again stepped on to the stage but to collide and share a platform dominated with the repercussions of a pandemic. How luckless can the optimists be! With the richness of an empty coffer, COVID on one hand and David on the other, crime teamed up with a famine to further enhance the inglorious attributes of starvation and poverty. The agitators of democracy was welcomed with open arms to relieve the burdens of the oppressors. The suppressors gladly jumped to the opportunity of taking the back seat and allowed the “die hard” fighters to do what they couldn’t do! Meanwhile, the depressors continue to suffer and have little choice but to play the waiting game.

Ol’ people say, “use lime and lemon juice with a touch of honey mixed with warm water, and, it does wonders for the throat.” The voice of the wrong became strong overnight. Ol’ people are always right. Fanning the fire of an assumed key point is nothing more than a sore point to bark up the wrong tree! It was the Grinch who stole the last two Christmases and a new Santa will be in town to share gifts this Christmas. Guyanese are tired and fed up with lies and deceits and want to alienate themselves from the broken record that sang the same old tune. Making soundless empty threats is a voiceless and toothless lone wolf who is baseless and without a pack. The call for a presentation of the “state of the union” for 19 public utilities should not send any shrill and chill up the spine of any one’s back but a thrill to see what will spill from the pack. Who was minding the store only had self-interest but now is the time to share and care. The business of “compare and contrast” will occupy a permanent seat in the amphitheater, playing to a packed audience for many moons to come. It will remain a haunted house on a lonely, dark street at a juncture that will stick out like a sore thumb. The Pandora’s Box will spring the comfort of uncomfortableness that will cause ranting and raving, chaos and confusion, sending many in an early packing mood to dodge the bullet. Patience is a waiting game and many will be advised to wisely lay their cards on the table before it becomes too late.

Guyanese woke up yesterday to the sweet sound of music , a mixture of the Congo and Tassa drums. There was no hem and haw when the new President was inaugurated and the announcement was as clear as crystal that there will be the setting aside of $4.5B to aid at the household level those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and also consideration will be given to what help can be extended to the private sector. A President that is one for all, Dr. Ali extended his hands of friendship and cooperation to chart a future together making many promises that all Guyana will hold him to and also promising to hold accountable all

perverting the electoral process. President Ali stressed the equality of all Guyanese and that Guyanese must not be second class or third class citizens and above all, all lives matter. Sitting on the dock of the bay, the ship has finally reached shore from a long and brutal five-month journey, encountering challenging weather and a rough tide. There is hope that things will not be the same but many changes are envisaged through the vision of youth. Will Guyanese at the grassroot level finally quench their thirst and satiate the eventuality to get a taste of enjoying the good life?

Respectfully,

Jai Lall