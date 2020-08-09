Sleepy Sanitary Pads Congratulates its first $100,000 Winner!

Sleepy’s All-Natural Sanitary Pads is excited to congratulate 15-year-old Ms. Chandanie Hardyal of Canal # 1 as the first $100,000 Winner in the “Sleepy Monthly Special Promotion.” Ms. Hardyal won with a total of 33,433 shares on Facebook. Asked what she plans to do with her prize money, the excited young woman said, “My birthday is next month and I will buy myself a gift and put the remaining towards savings.”

The other four top contestants did not leave empty handed. They were each given hampers consisting of various Sleepy products. With five more months of this special promotion left, we urge all women to participate for their chance to win!

Here’s how to enter for your chance to win:

1. Take a creative photo of yourself with your favourite Sleepy Sanitary Pad pack.

2. Submit that Photo to our Sleepy South America Facebook Page via Inbox, along with Your Name and Contact Number.

3. Your photo will then be uploaded to our Facebook page, where you and your friends can Share.

4. A Winner will be selected from the Top Five (5) Photos with the most Shares via a Live Drawing.

5. Promotion lasts from July 15th 2020 – December 31st, 2020.