Sleepy Sanitary Pads Congratulates its first $100,000 Winner!

Latest update August 9th, 2020 12:59 AM
Sleepy’s All-Natural Sanitary Pads is excited to congratulate 15-year-old Ms. Chandanie Hardyal of Canal # 1 as the first $100,000 Winner in the “Sleepy Monthly Special Promotion.” Ms. Hardyal won with a total of 33,433 shares on Facebook. Asked what she plans to do with her prize money, the excited young woman said, “My birthday is next month and I will buy myself a gift and put the remaining towards savings.”
The other four top contestants did not leave empty handed. They were each given hampers consisting of various Sleepy products. With five more months of this special promotion left, we urge all women to participate for their chance to win!
Here’s how to enter for your chance to win:
1. Take a creative photo of yourself with your favourite Sleepy Sanitary Pad pack.
2. Submit that Photo to our Sleepy South America Facebook Page via Inbox, along with Your Name and Contact Number.
3. Your photo will then be uploaded to our Facebook page, where you and your friends can Share.
4. A Winner will be selected from the Top Five (5) Photos with the most Shares via a Live Drawing.
5. Promotion lasts from July 15th 2020 – December 31st, 2020.
Aug 09, 2020By Zaheer Mohamed It is the dream of every young cricketers to play at the highest level and while it is understood that not all of them will reach the pinnacle of the sport, one would expect that...
Aug 09, 2020
Aug 08, 2020
Aug 08, 2020
Aug 08, 2020
Aug 07, 2020
After the American invasion of Grenada in 1983, my professors at the University of Toronto set about securing asylum for... more
Jan Mangal made a bombshell revelation. Mangal, the former Petroleum Advisor, to David Granger, disclosed that when he told... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The one upside of the challenges facing the Government of Guyana after a five-month impasse in declaring... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]