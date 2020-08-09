Latest update August 9th, 2020 12:59 AM

Sleepy Diapers donates huge trampoline to Joshua House

Aug 09, 2020 News 0

Chief Executive Officer of Sueria Manufacturing Inc., Frank Sanichara officially handing over the trampoline to Ms. Accra of Joshua’s House.

Sleepy Diapers on Thursday continued its commitment to giving back to the Guyanese community, donating hampers and a huge trampoline to orphans at Joshua House. Joshua House is one of the oldest orphanages in Guyana and houses both orphaned boys and girls – the trampoline will be helpful in diversifying the variety of play available to the children of Joshua House. Chief Executive Officer of Sueria Manufacturing Inc., Frank Sanichara told Kaieteur News, “The donation was made possible due to the tremendous response customers have had to the Sleepy Diapers and other Sleepy brands of products.” In a direct message, Sanichara stated, “I want to thank all of our customers for making this possible.”

 

