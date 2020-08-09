Sleepy Diapers donates huge trampoline to Joshua House

Latest update August 9th, 2020 12:59 AM
Sleepy Diapers on Thursday continued its commitment to giving back to the Guyanese community, donating hampers and a huge trampoline to orphans at Joshua House. Joshua House is one of the oldest orphanages in Guyana and houses both orphaned boys and girls – the trampoline will be helpful in diversifying the variety of play available to the children of Joshua House. Chief Executive Officer of Sueria Manufacturing Inc., Frank Sanichara told Kaieteur News, “The donation was made possible due to the tremendous response customers have had to the Sleepy Diapers and other Sleepy brands of products.” In a direct message, Sanichara stated, “I want to thank all of our customers for making this possible.”
Aug 09, 2020By Zaheer Mohamed It is the dream of every young cricketers to play at the highest level and while it is understood that not all of them will reach the pinnacle of the sport, one would expect that...
Aug 09, 2020
Aug 08, 2020
Aug 08, 2020
Aug 08, 2020
Aug 07, 2020
After the American invasion of Grenada in 1983, my professors at the University of Toronto set about securing asylum for... more
Jan Mangal made a bombshell revelation. Mangal, the former Petroleum Advisor, to David Granger, disclosed that when he told... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The one upside of the challenges facing the Government of Guyana after a five-month impasse in declaring... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]