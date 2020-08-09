Murdered Ruby woman was threatened day before

Waheeda Shamshudeen, 52, of Good Hope, Ruby, East bank Essequibo (EBE), who was brutally murdered, had received two death threats on the day before her body was found.

Shamshudeen’s body was discovered by her son-in-law at around 10:00hrs on Thursday with the head almost severed. It was found in the hallway of their house.

Kaieteur News was also told that her body was found lying faced down with hands bound behind the back and three plastic bags wrapped around the head. Relatives noted, as well, that her dress was rolled half way up exposing her undergarments.

As investigations continue into Shamshudeen’s brutal murder, relatives recalled their last telephone conversation with her at around 18:30hrs on Wednesday.

They said Shamshudeen disclosed that she had received death threats twice that day. The first was from a relative of the suspect who had allegedly chopped her son underneath his left arm during an argument.

“She told us that the individual threatened to kill her if she makes the suspect get lock up by police”, said the relatives.

They continued: “She also told us that her brother-in-law had threatened to rape and kill her as well. Shamshudeen did not tell us why he threatened her but what we do know, is that there was an ongoing dispute between she and she in-laws over a house and land.”

Relatives said that she was scared and told them that she will call back at around 22:00hrs that night but did not.

“We called back instead but the phone rang out. However, we were not bothered because we knew that her son-in-law was home with her.”

The relatives called again after 04:00hrs on Thursday morning to see if she was awake but surprisingly her phone was switched off.

The son-in-law was contacted and he said that Shamshudeen was up since 03:00hrs preparing fried plantain and coffee. He told relatives that while he left for work at around 03:15hrs she was washing wares.

However, later that morning when one of her relatives visited the home to pick her up, he stumbled upon her body in the hallway.

Crime scene investigators believe that Shamshudeen’s murder was well planned and orchestrated.

Kaieteur News learnt that the woman might have been murdered not long after her son-in-law had left.

Neighbours recalled that the woman’s television set was switched on very early and playing loud music. When police came to remove the body, the television was still on. The rooms were also ransacked.

It was discovered, too, that her son-in-law’s bank card along with $200,000 cash was missing.

Investigators believe that the perpetrator(s) had switched on the television to drown out the woman’s screams from alerting neighbours.

Cops have since detained her brother-in-law who is assisting with the ongoing investigations.