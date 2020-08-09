Mahdia miner dies following stabbing over name calling

Latest update August 9th, 2020 12:59 AM
A miner, 36, is now dead after being stabbed following a heated altercation that took place on Thursday, August 8th, at Nine Miles, Mahdia in Region Eight.
Dead is Seon Grant of Lot 36 De Kendren, West Coast Demerara. He was allegedly stabbed by the suspect, Andre Thompson, a 20-year-old chainsaw operator of Canal Bank, Port Kaituma, North West District, Region One.
The incident took place at 01:30hrs.
According to police reports, Thompson was at a bar in Nine Miles consuming alcohol with his 26-year-old brother, also a chainsaw operator. Thompson later left the rum shop with his older brother through a trail to head home.
It was reported that Grant and another male rode up alongside the brothers on a motorcycle and asked Andre Thompson who he was calling names. Grant then came off of the motorcycle and shoved Andre Thompson which resulted in a scuffle between the two.
Thomspon at the time was armed with a long black-handled knife which he drew and dealt Grant two stab wounds; one to the right side of his neck and the other to the right side of his abdomen.
Grant then collapsed and was picked up by passersby who rushed him to the Mahdia Regional Hospital where he subsequently began receiving treatment. A decision was taken to rush him to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation.
It was while awaiting the medevac that he died.
The body of the deceased was later transported to the Lyken Funeral Home and is presently there awaiting post mortem examinations.
The matter was reported to the police around 2:30hrs. The suspect was arrested and has since been in police custody assisting with investigations.
