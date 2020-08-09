Latest update August 9th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Mahdia miner dies following stabbing over name calling

Aug 09, 2020 News 0

Dead: Seon Grant

A miner, 36, is now dead after being stabbed following a heated altercation that took place on Thursday, August 8th, at Nine Miles, Mahdia in Region Eight.
Dead is Seon Grant of Lot 36 De Kendren, West Coast Demerara. He was allegedly stabbed by the suspect, Andre Thompson, a 20-year-old chainsaw operator of Canal Bank, Port Kaituma, North West District, Region One.
The incident took place at 01:30hrs.
According to police reports, Thompson was at a bar in Nine Miles consuming alcohol with his 26-year-old brother, also a chainsaw operator. Thompson later left the rum shop with his older brother through a trail to head home.
It was reported that Grant and another male rode up alongside the brothers on a motorcycle and asked Andre Thompson who he was calling names. Grant then came off of the motorcycle and shoved Andre Thompson which resulted in a scuffle between the two.
Thomspon at the time was armed with a long black-handled knife which he drew and dealt Grant two stab wounds; one to the right side of his neck and the other to the right side of his abdomen.
Grant then collapsed and was picked up by passersby who rushed him to the Mahdia Regional Hospital where he subsequently began receiving treatment. A decision was taken to rush him to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation.
It was while awaiting the medevac that he died.
The body of the deceased was later transported to the Lyken Funeral Home and is presently there awaiting post mortem examinations.
The matter was reported to the police around 2:30hrs. The suspect was arrested and has since been in police custody assisting with investigations.

 

Similar Articles

Sports

My aim was to play test cricket- Hemnarine Chattergoon

My aim was to play test cricket- Hemnarine Chattergoon

Aug 09, 2020

By Zaheer Mohamed It is the dream of every young cricketers to play at the highest level and while it is understood that not all of them will reach the pinnacle of the sport, one would expect that...
Read More
FIBA revamps Restart Guidelines for return to basketball

FIBA revamps Restart Guidelines for return to...

Aug 09, 2020

Guyanese Lennox Allen battle David Morrell tonight in US

Guyanese Lennox Allen battle David Morrell...

Aug 08, 2020

Bolton boss Ian Evatt explains why ‘hybrid’ Liam Gordon can be a hit

Bolton boss Ian Evatt explains why...

Aug 08, 2020

‘Scooby’ Barrington aiming for sub 1m 50s in new season

‘Scooby’ Barrington aiming for sub 1m 50s in...

Aug 08, 2020

Minister of Sport Charles Ramson Jr. interacts with staff for the first time

Minister of Sport Charles Ramson Jr. interacts...

Aug 07, 2020

Features/Columnists

  • Did Granger do that?

    Jan Mangal made a bombshell revelation. Mangal, the former Petroleum Advisor, to David Granger, disclosed that when he told... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019