Government determined to complete land project in indigenous communities

– Minister Sukhai

Newly-appointed Minister of Amerindian People’s Affairs, Pauline Sukhai expressed the determination to resume the Amerindian Land Titling (ALT) Project.

The project that commenced in 2013 sought to have land titles issued and demarcation processes completed in all Amerindian villages that submitted requests. It also served to provide mechanisms for identifying and resolving land issues within Amerindian communities and revised communication strategy. The PPP/C government had signed a $2.2 billion (US$11M) document for the implementation of the project. Over the three year course, the project was expected to provide demarcation and land titling in 60 villages.

After it concluded in 2016 many of the selected communities did not receive any land titling. The then APNU+AFC government sought to extend the project and $165M was designated to advance the remaining identified areas for land titling, yet many communities are still lacking land titles presently.

Last year then Minister of Indigenous Affairs, Sydney Allicock announced the extension of the project to 2021. However, Allicock had also stated that it was impossible to complete the project in such a short space of time.

On Wednesday, Sukhai stated to members of the media that the People’s Progressive Party/ Civic (PPP/C) administration had previously allocated funds to tackle Amerindian land issues but she is now more determined than ever to ensure these issues are resolved. Sukhai was reappointed to the Amerindian Affairs portfolio after being sworn in on Wednesday at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre; she had previously served as the Amerindian Affairs Minister before the People’s Progressive Party/ Civic (PPP/C) lost office in 2015.

During Wednesday’s interview, she said that, “We were expected to have all the land that was applied for by Indigenous people looked at, but there has been a setback and a pause on it more or less and I intend to resume with more robust attention towards completing that project.”

Sukhai added, “We have had gross neglect over the last five years, which we will have to work to transition into much more ease for the hinterland communities.”

The Minister also stated that other priorities included ensuring job provision for indigenous youths, development for them, and affordable housing. She also indicated that they will be engaging in investing in private enterprises. She also informed the media that the Presidential Grant program which was started under the PPP/C government will be continued since it provided income, a source of livelihood, and made way for food security in hinterland villages in Guyana.

Sukhai also addressed the COVID-19 situation in indigenous communities, where she mentioned the donation of face masks to the Pakaraimas. She stressed that while President Irfaan Ali is committed to addressing COVID-19 nationally, keen attention is being placed on indigenous communities. The minister believes that there is a lot of potential in the indigenous communities but there is lots of work to be done as well. She ensured that the PPP/C administration will ensure that these areas progress to their greatest potential and provide a better life for the indigenous people in these communities.