EU reminds President Ali of commitment to Constitutional reform

The European Union is reminding newly sworn-in President Irfaan Ali that he has made a commitment to Constitutional and electoral reforms.
The statement came from the European External Action Service – the EU’s diplomatic service – shortly after the President gave the feature address at his inauguration at the National Cultural Centre yesterday.
“It is essential now that all parties and stakeholders work together diligently to overcome past differences and join efforts in uniting all Guyanese,” the EU stated.
The President reiterated the promise, during his address yesterday, when he said: “In our manifesto we pledged to pursue inclusionary Constitutional Governance. I intend to see that pledge is implemented.”
He explained that such reforms will be informed by consultation with the people.
“We will conduct a national conversation in which all ideas will contend, and all voices will be heard,” the President said.
The People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) has criticised the former Government for failing to deliver reforms as it had promised in its 2015 campaign. It said that it would make up for that.
The EU has committed to assisting Guyana with those reforms based on the recommendations in the final report of the electoral observation mission it fielded to Guyana’s 2020 elections. The EU team consisted of dozens of observers, who later produced a comprehensive report with recommendations not only for electoral issues, but for many inter-related governance issues.
It also, throughout the electoral process, made statements, sometimes in concert with ambassadors of America, Britain and Canada to nudge electoral stakeholders in the right direction.
“The EU has been a staunch supporter of democracy and rule of law throughout the entire process,” it stated. “We look forward to working together to further develop our strong partnership based on our human, cultural and historical links.”
The EU said it welcomed the democratic conclusion of Guyana’s electoral process and congratulated Ali on his swearing in.

 

 

