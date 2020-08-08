Latest update August 8th, 2020 12:59 AM

Special investigative team working pro bono

Aug 08, 2020

Christopher ‘Kit” Nascimento

Christopher Ram


Nigel Hinds

The special investigative team appointed by President Irfaan Ali will be executing their duties free of charge. Minister of Parliamentary and Governance Affairs, Gail Texeira made that disclosure yesterday, countering accusations that the new government will be using public funds to pay the team.

Sasenarine Singh

“We have established a rapid assessment team” Teixeira said, “which is working pro bono because I saw some questions on social media about how much they were being paid, and what was the selection process, and when this was tendered, etcetera, etcetera. It is to give the President, in the shortest possible time, an assessment of key State agencies.”
Ali appointed the special technical team to immediately conduct a “Rapid Financial and Management Assessment” into 19 key agencies namely the Guyana Power and Light, the Guyana Water Incorporated, Guyana Geology and Mines Commission, the Central Housing and Planning Authority, the Guyana Forestry Commission, the Guyana Gold Board, the National Industrial and Commercial Limited, the Guyana Lands and Survey Commission, The Lotto Fund, the Guyana Energy Agency, the Guyana Rice Development Board, the Guyana Oil Company, the Guyana National Shipping Corporation, the Guyana Office of Investment (Go-Invest), and the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo).The special technical team comprises Christopher ‘Kit’ Nascimento, public communications consultant; chartered accountant and attorney–at-law, Christopher Ram; Nigel Hinds, certified public accountant; and Sasenarine Singh, financial consultant.
Additionally, the team will also be conducting a review of the operations, policies and programmes of the Department of Public Information (DPI), the National Communications Network Incorporated (NCN) and the Guyana National Newspaper Limited (Guyana Chronicle). Further, the team will address the matter of the functions of the Guyana Broadcasting Authority (GNBA).

 

 

 

