President Ali’s inauguration set for 10AM today

The inauguration of Guyana’s ninth executive president, Dr. Irfaan Ali, is set for today at the National Cultural Centre (NCC) on Homestretch Avenue. Members of the regional and international community, such as the President of the Republic of Suriname, Chandrikapersad Santokhi and his Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Business, and International Politics, Albert Ramdin will attend today’s inauguration.

According to an advisory, President Santokhi will be in Guyana for 24 hours. A special envoy from the Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Mottley, will also be attending the ceremony. Diplomats, executives of the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) and members of the media and supporters of the new government are also anticipated to attend the exclusive and historical ceremony.

Preparation for the inauguration commenced since Thursday, with members of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) seen marching and mounted on horses at the NCC. Along with the GPF were the members of the Joint Services, who rehearsed the prestigious Guard of Honour Parade.

With the COVID-19 pandemic, guidelines and restrictions are expected to be followed to the letter by the event’s attendees, as the interior of the NCC was thoroughly cleaned and sanitized.

The programme agenda stipulates that the ceremony will commence with the arrival of Prime Minister, Brigadier (ret’d) Mark Phillips, followed by President Irfaan Ali, who will address the attendees.